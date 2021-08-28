Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 722,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 51,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

