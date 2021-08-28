Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

