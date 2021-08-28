Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

