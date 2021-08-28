Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.86. The stock had a trading volume of 735,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

