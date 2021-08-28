Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 7,534,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,761,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

