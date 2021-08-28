Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,712 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.5% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.