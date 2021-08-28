Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,553 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 171,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

