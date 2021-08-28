Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 60,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $376.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

