Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

