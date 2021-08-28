Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $2,308,929.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

