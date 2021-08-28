BetterBetting (BETR) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars.

