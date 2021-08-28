B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 61.8% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

