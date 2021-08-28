BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $81.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. BGSF reported sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $305.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56. BGSF has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the second quarter worth $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $157,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

