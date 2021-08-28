BiFi Hits Market Capitalization of $15.46 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00098530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00290088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016402 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

