BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of BigCommerce worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -90.08.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,983 shares of company stock worth $47,016,383 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.