BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of BIGC traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $146.75. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.08.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 700,983 shares of company stock worth $47,016,383 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

