Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,182.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bill.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

