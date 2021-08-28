BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.20 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $23.84 or 0.00048951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 345.3% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $31.83 million and $6.20 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001578 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $662.19 or 0.01359835 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

