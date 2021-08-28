Bintex Futures Price Tops $1.22 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002504 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $123,050.27 and $7,393.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.