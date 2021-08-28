BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 80.2% in August

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the July 29th total of 793,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.27. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

