Birinyi Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.