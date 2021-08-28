Bismuth Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,497.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 89.2% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $4,497.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004688 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,088,351 coins and its circulating supply is 21,972,985 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

