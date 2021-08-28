Bitball Treasure Price Hits $73.95 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $33.28 million and $659,121.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $73.95 or 0.00150747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

