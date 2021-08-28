Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $217,508.53 and $21.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,604.17 or 0.99960013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.75 or 0.00484837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00353186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.58 or 0.00852635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,323,709 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.