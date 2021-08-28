bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $458,178.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

