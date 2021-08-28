Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $86.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

