Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 38.7% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $117.22 or 0.00240452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,750.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01298706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00335062 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.