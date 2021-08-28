Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $129,895.27

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $129,895.27 and $540.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00023272 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001440 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

