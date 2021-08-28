Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $467.01 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $467.01 million and $8.12 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00005122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00036342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00027781 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

