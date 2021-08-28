Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $72.82 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $72.82 or 0.00148952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $242.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00305847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00174081 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002219 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

