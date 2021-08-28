Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $152,038.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00305353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00149733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00173520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002220 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

