Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $5.19 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $593.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

