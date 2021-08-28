Bitcoin SV Price Hits $163.49 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.08 billion and $266.42 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003070 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,827,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

