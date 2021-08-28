BitcoinPoS Trading Down 13% This Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $743.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,878,993 coins and its circulating supply is 4,667,539 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

