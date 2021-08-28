Bitradio Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $80,551.07 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00359863 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,320,465 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,460 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

