BitTube Trading Up 31.7% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1,741.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 319,734,714 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

