Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 24.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

