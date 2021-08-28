BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0777 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025872 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,864,785 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

