BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 135.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

NYSE BME traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.24. 22,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,953. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

