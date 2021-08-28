BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $82,772,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $954.94. 454,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $955.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $891.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

