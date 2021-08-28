BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 153.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BLK traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $954.94. 454,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $955.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $891.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.