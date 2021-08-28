BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $58,785,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BLK opened at $954.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $955.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $891.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

