BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,692,000. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCA stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

