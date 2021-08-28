BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$15.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.