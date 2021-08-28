BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.