BlockMesh (BMH) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $119,445.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

