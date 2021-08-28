Blocknet Market Cap Hits $11.82 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $6,003.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008312 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,991,450 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

