Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Reaches $4.97 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $347,477.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

