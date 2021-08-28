Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Achieves Market Cap of $98.91 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00005351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $98.91 million and $87,958.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00104688 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

