Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BKEPP stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 519.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,682 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

